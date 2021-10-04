Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nurse denies murder of eight babies at hospital

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 3.05pm
Lucy Letby appearing via video link at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on a previous occasion (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
A nurse has denied murdering eight babies and attempting to murder 10 others.

Lucy Letby, 31, entered not guilty pleas at Manchester Crown Court on Monday.

She repeated “not guilty” 18 times as the charges were put to her over a videolink from HMP Peterborough where she is on remand.

Letby is alleged to have murdered five boys and three girls while working at the neonatal unit of Countess of Chester Hospital.

She is also accused of the attempted murder of five boys and five girls, with all alleged offences committed between June 2015 and June 2016.

After entering her pleas, the defendant, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, sat listening to the hearing, which dealt largely with administrative matters.

Reporting restrictions are still in place ahead of the trial, which is now scheduled for October 2022.