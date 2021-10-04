Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
From Leicester to Watford, via France and Italy – the Tinkerman’s recent roles

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 6.01pm
New Watford boss Claudio Ranieri, pictured, has enjoyed a number of managerial roles in recent years (John Walton/PA)
Claudio Ranieri is back in English football with Watford.

The colourful Italian memorably led Leicester to the 2016 Premier League title, belying odds of 5000-1 to produce the most outlandish triumph.

Here, the PA news agency looks at where Ranieri, once known as ‘The Tinkerman’ for over-rotating his squad at Chelsea, has been since he left the Foxes in 2017.

Nantes

A spell in Ligue 1 lasted just the 2017-18 season, with a promising start ebbing away as Nantes wound up finishing 10th. Third after 10 games and inside the top five for the bulk of the campaign, a tough end to the term ultimately undid Ranieri’s chances of staying in France.

Fulham

Claudio Ranieri Unveiling – Craven Cottage
Claudio Ranieri was unveiled at Fulham in 2018 (Simon Cooper/PA)

Brought in at Craven Cottage in November 2018, Ranieri replaced Slavisa Jokanovic and immediately ended a winless run dating back to September. But just two more wins materialised, and Ranieri was unseated in February 2019, to be replaced by assistant Scott Parker.

Roma

Soccer – UEFA Europa League – Group E – Fulham v AS Roma – Craven Cottage
The Roman had another stint in charge of Roma (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Returning to the Italian capital club some eight years after his first stint at the helm, Ranieri was unable to push Roma to Champions League qualification. After arriving in March 2019 he exited at the end of that campaign.

Sampdoria

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – Wanda Metropolitano
Claudio Ranieri left Sampdoria in the summer (PA).

An impressive rescue act, Ranieri took control in October 2019 with Sampdoria bottom of Serie A and secured a 15th-place finish to avoid the drop. Ranieri oversaw a step up to ninth in the 2020-21 season, before stepping down.

