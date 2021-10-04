Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Jonas Eidevall hopes to get the ‘best version’ of Arsenal Women in Barcelona

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 6.31pm
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall is not daunted by Barcelona (Mike Egerton/PA)
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall is not daunted by Barcelona (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall insists his side have nothing to fear ahead of the daunting Champions League trip to holders Barcelona.

The Catalan side are a fearsome prospect, having outclassed Chelsea 4-0 in last season’s final and won five out of five in the Primera Division so far this term, scoring 35 goals and conceding just one.

But Arsenal have also begun the campaign in fine form with four wins from four leaving them on top of the Women’s Super League.

“It’s important to emphasise Barcelona is the best team – and I mean team in capital letters – the way they are playing and especially in offence,” said Eidevall ahead of Tuesday’s match.

“Of course this is what drives us, to see how good we can be and how close we are to the best in the world.

“We are confident we can compete and that’s the mindset we have, to do our best. We know it’s a very good team we are playing against but they’re human, just like we are.

“They will make mistakes just like we will. We will need to be our best version.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. I have belief in this team. We have scored not less than three in any game we have played so far, which is quite impressive.

“It’s a very good football team but they are also beatable. It’s 11 humans against 11 humans. In Sweden we say ‘a shovel is a shovel’. And a football game is a football game.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge, with no fear at all.”