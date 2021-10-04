Manchester United assistant Mike Phelan extends his Old Trafford stay By Press Association October 4 2021, 8.13pm Mike Phelan has extended his stay at Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA) Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has committed his future to the club. United announced on Monday that the former Red Devils midfielder has agreed a new deal until June 2024. Phelan returned to the club as first-team coach when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was initially appointed caretaker manager in December 2018 and moved to his current role the following May. The 59-year-old was previously a member of Sir Alex Ferguson’s coaching team at United. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Liverpool and Man City draw, Xisco Munoz departs – Premier League talking points Park Ji-sung urges Man Utd fans to stop singing offensive song in his honour We have to learn from our mistakes – Bruno Fernandes unhappy with performances Bruno Fernandes insists Man Utd must improve to have chance at trophies