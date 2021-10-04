Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Michael Van Gerwen crashes out of World Grand Prix after losing to Danny Noppert

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 11.50pm Updated: October 4 2021, 11.55pm
Michael Van Gerwen, pictured, crashed out of the World Grand Prix after a straight-sets defeat to fellow Dutchman Danny Noppert (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Michael Van Gerwen, pictured, crashed out of the World Grand Prix after a straight-sets defeat to fellow Dutchman Danny Noppert (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Michael Van Gerwen was knocked out of the World Grand Prix in the first round after losing in straight sets to fellow Dutchman Danny Noppert.

Van Gerwen, bidding to win the annual double-start tournament for a sixth time, lost both legs 3-2 in a heated encounter at the Morningside Arena in Leicester.

Three-time world champion Van Gerwen went agonisingly close to pulling off the first nine-darter to finish on a 170 in PDC history in the opening leg of the second set, but missed the bull.

Noppert then produced a 103 checkout to take the second set to a decider and at 2-2 Van Gerwen was made to pay for missing too many trebles.

In his post-match interview on the PDC’s official Twitter account, Noppert revealed there had been some angry exchanges between the pair during the match.

“I’m really happy with this win and my own performance, it was really good,” Noppert said. “But after the first set we had some troubles with each other.

“Every time I was on a double, he was stamping on the floor and after the first set we met each other backstage and had words with each other.

“It was my feeling about it, but I’m happy with the win. I just kept going.”

Jonny Clayton celebrated his 47th birthday with an impressive 2-0 win against Callan Rydz, landing six doubles from 10 attempts and losing just one leg.

Premier League champion Clayton, the world number 14, averaged over 95 and landed a 170 checkout on his way to the last 16.

Clayton said in his post-match interview on the PDC’s official Twitter account: “I haven’t stopped shaking to be honest, but job done, I had a tough opponent.

“I had my Nando’s, I love my Nando’s, but nobody bought it for me on my birthday, I had to pay for it myself! I can relax though now for a day or two.”

In a clash of former world champions, Rob Cross came out on top in a 2-0 victory against Peter Wright.

Cross rattled off three legs on the spin after losing the opener to win the first set.

Second seed and reigning World Matchplay champion Wright had his chances in the second set, but Cross proved too clinical.

Cross said on the PDC’s Twitter account: “I played well. I was better in the first set, second set a little bit sluggish and never got away.

“In a tournament I’ve probably struggled in, I’ve got to be grateful. Peter’s a great player and been round many more years than me, but I’ll take the win and move on.”

Former World Grand Prix runner-up Gary Anderson fell at the first hurdle, losing 2-1 in a tense affair to Ian White.

White sealed victory with his ninth match dart in the deciding leg after Anderson had levelled it up at 2-2 with the help of two 180s.

“I’m happy to go through, but I don’t think it was a classic,” White said. “The two of us are good friends. We go fishing together, so it was hard work.”

Krzysztof Ratajski secured his first win at the World Grand Prix at the third attempt after coming from a set down to defeat world number 10 Nathan Aspinall 2-1.

Ratajski said: “I’m very happy. It was one of the hardest matches in my career. It was really hard for me and I’m glad that I won.

“Nathan Aspinall is a class player. He’s one of the best players in the Premier League, so I’m happy.”

Darius Labanauskas won through to the second round on his tournament debut, beating 2011 finalist Brendan Dolan 2-1, and Vincent Van Der Voort overcame German Gabriel Clemens 2-0.

In the evening’s final match, Portugal’s Jose De Sousa raced to a 2-0 win against Glen Durrant, who struggled throughout and won only one leg.

