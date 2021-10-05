Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Potential Simona Halep match beckons Emma Raducanu as Indian Wells draw released

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 2.50am
Emma Raducanu will play her first tournament since becoming US Open champion next week at the BNP Parisbas Open (PA)
Emma Raducanu will play her first tournament since becoming US Open champion next week at the BNP Parisbas Open (PA)

Emma Raducanu could face two-time grand slam winner Simona Halep at next week’s BNP Paribas Open in the Briton’s first tournament since winning the US Open.

Teenager Raducanu, whose stunning triumph last month propelled her from 150th to 22nd in the world rankings, received a wild card entry and a bye to the second round of the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells.

She has been drawn to play the winner of the match between Maria Camila Osorio Serrano and Aliaksandra Sasnovich, with a win for the Brit setting up an encounter against Halep in the third round if the Romanian defeats the victor of Zhang Shuai versus Marta Kostyuk.

The 18-year-old became the first qualifier in the Open era to win a major tournament at Flushing Meadows in New York, where she did not lose a set.

She only made her WTA Tour debut in June this year at the Nottingham Open and went on to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon in her second tour-level event.

Indian Wells will be just the fifth tour-level event of Raducanu’s career.

The prestigious event has returned to the WTA calendar after a two-year hiatus, while two-time champion and former world number one Kim Clijsters has also received a wild card to the main draw.

Current world number one Ashleigh Barty has chosen not to compete at Indian Wells and Naomi Osaka has also pulled out.

British number five Katie Boulter failed in her bid to reach the main draw as she was beaten 7-5 6-2 by 16-year-old American Reese Brantmeier in the first round of qualifying.

More from The Courier