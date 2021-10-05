PCSO suffers potentially life-changing injuries in on-duty collision

A man has been arrested after a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries following a collision in Loughborough, police said.

Leicestershire Police said the PCSO was cycling while on duty on the A6 Leicester Road at around 8.20pm on Monday when she was involved in a collision with a black Kia Carens.

Officers attended the scene and the PCSO was subsequently taken to hospital. Police said her injuries were potentially life-changing.

The force said a 40-year-old man from Loughborough is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.

A Leicestershire Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) has been seriously injured following a collision in Loughborough. Can you help? Read more: https://t.co/JrBS1fflPk pic.twitter.com/Fs6dYwSj78 — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) October 5, 2021

Detective Sergeant Paul Hawkins, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I would firstly like to thank those members of the public who attended the scene and came to my colleague’s aid following the collision.

“Our investigation is very much in its early stages and we require further public help. I would like to speak to anyone who was travelling along Leicester Road – either towards or from Loughborough town centre – who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the cyclist or black Kia Carens prior to the collision occurring.

“Any information you have could help our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is urged to visit

https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/rti/rti-b/report-a-road-traffic-incident/

and quote reference number 21*577000.