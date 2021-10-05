Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – October 5

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 3.14am
The nation’s papers are led by Government messages on industry shortages and getting back to work after the pandemic.

The Daily Telegraph says Cabinet ministers have used the Conservative Party conference to criticise firms over “trying to shift the blame” for industry supply chain issues on to the Government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to use his upcoming conference speech to urge office workers to “get back to their desks”, according to the Daily Mail.

The Guardian reports Mr Johnson is facing calls to hand back party donations after the Pandora Papers leak raised concerns over Tory Party donors’ alleged links to corruption.

The Daily Mirror leads with criticism of Chancellor Rishi Sunak for refusing to block the £20 Universal Credit cut.

The Times says NHS bosses who fail to cut wait times will be sacked under new Government reform plans.

Policing and Crime Minister Kit Malthouse has told the i vetting of police officers’ social media accounts only began this year.

Metro carries an interview with the founder of environmental activism group Extinction Rebellion, who defended the actions of offshoot Insulate Britain in repeatedly blockading roads.

The group also features on the front of the Daily Star, which dubs them “lowest of the low”.

The Independent leads with the Government’s frustration at the US for failing to name a date for the lifting of its travel restrictions.

The Financial Times reports US oil prices have risen to their highest level in seven years.

And The Sun says Dame Arlene Phillips is set to replace John Barrowman on the Dancing on Ice judging panel.

