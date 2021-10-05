Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Student completes London Marathon with the man who saved her life

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 8.03am Updated: October 5 2021, 8.55am
Vicky and Elliott with their London Marathon medals (Anthony Nolan/PA)
Vicky and Elliott with their London Marathon medals (Anthony Nolan/PA)

A student has completed the London Marathon alongside the stem cell donor who saved her life.

Vicky Lawrence, 21, from Moseley, Birmingham, was diagnosed with severe aplastic anaemia in 2008, when she was eight years old, a condition in which the bone marrow does not produce an adequate number of new blood cells.

Thanks to Elliott Brock, a physiotherapist from Mersea Island, Essex, Ms Lawrence received a transplant that same year.

Ms Lawrence sent Mr Brock a letter in 2015 and the pair met for the first time.

Fast forward to 2021 and they have just completed the London Marathon in support of Anthony Nolan.

Vicky and Elliott running the London Marathon
Vicky and Elliott running the London Marathon (Anthony Nolan/PA)

Ms Lawrence, who is in her fourth year of a medical degree at Newcastle University, told the PA news agency that completing the marathon was “absolutely amazing”.

She said: “Crossing the finish line was so emotional, not just because we’d run 26 miles, but running 26 miles alongside the man who saved your life is a pretty big feat.”

Ms Lawrence added: “A big slogan of Anthony Nolan is without your support, there is no cure.

“Without Elliott donating his stem cells to a stranger, I would not be here. I wouldn’t have made it to Christmas. I would never have had the opportunities I’ve had – to go to university, to study abroad, to play hockey.

“Him donating his stem cells gave me a second life and there are still so many people that need a transplant that are not finding the matches they need, especially among the ethnic minority community.

“Unfortunately if you are of ethnic minority background, you only have a 37% chance of finding a match.”

Mr Brock, 42, who wore a mask and cape during the race, said: “That was a tongue of check nod [to the fact that the] easiest way to be called a hero is to donate your bone marrow.

Elliott wearing a mask and cape .
Elliott wearing a mask and cape (Anthony Nolan/PA)

“I cannot emphasise to people enough that it is pain-free.”

He added: “It was just a day of celebration for London to celebrate having their marathon back.

“The crowds were amazing and obviously to be side-by-side with the girl whose life, through the amazing work of Anthony Nolan, I managed to save sort of 13 years ago was just surreal really.

“It’s a lovely story of how my simple act made such a massive difference and we are able to celebrate it so many years after.”

Anthony Nolan chief executive Henny Braund said: “We are so grateful to Vicky and Elliott for running to raise funds and awareness of Anthony Nolan and the lifesaving work that we do.

“Every day five Vickys, patients with blood cancer or a blood disorder, start their search for an Elliott.

“If you’re aged 16-30 and in good health, please consider joining the Anthony Nolan stem cell register. You could potentially save a life.”

More information on how to join the stem cell register can be found at: www.anthonynolan.org/help-save-a-life/join-stem-cell-register