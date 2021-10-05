Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Russian film crew blast offs to make first film in space

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 10.14am Updated: October 5 2021, 11.36am
In this handout photo released by Roscosmos, Actress Yulia Peresild, left, director Klim Shipenko’ right, and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, members of the prime crew of Soyuz MS-19 spaceship pose at the Russian launch facility in the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. PIn a historic first, Russia is set to launch an actress and a film director to space to make a feature film in orbit. Actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko are set to blast off Tuesday for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft together with Anton Shkaplerov, a veteran of three space missions. (Andrey Shelepin, Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)
A Russian actor and film director have rocketed into space on a mission to make the world’s first movie in orbit.

Actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko blasted off for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft together with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, a veteran of three space missions.

Their Soyuz MS-19 lifted off as scheduled from the Russian space launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, and successfully reached the designated orbit.

Russia Space Station
The Soyuz spaceship blasts off from the Baikonur cosmodrome (Roscosmos Space Agency/AP)

Space officials reported that the crew was feeling fine and all spacecraft systems were functioning normally.

The pair are to film segments of a new movie titled Challenge, in which a surgeon played by Peresild rushes to the space station to save a crew member who suffers a heart condition.

After 12 days on the space outpost, Peresild and Shipenko are set to return to Earth with another Russian cosmonaut.

Speaking at a pre-flight news conference on Monday, 37-year-old Peresild acknowledged it was challenging for her to adapt to the discipline and rigorous demands of four months of training.

Russia Movie in Space
Yulia Peresild (Roscosmos Space Agency/AP)

“It was psychologically, physically and morally hard,” she said. “But I think that once we achieve the goal, all that will seem not so difficult and we will remember it with a smile.”

Shipenko, 38, who has made several commercially successful movies, said: “Of course, we couldn’t make many things at the first try, and sometimes even at a third attempt, but it’s normal.”

Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, was a key force behind the project, describing it as a chance to burnish the nation’s space glory and rejecting criticism from some Russian media.

Some commentators said the film project would distract the Russian crew and could be awkward to film in the Russian segment of the International Space Station, which is considerably less spacious than the US section.

Russia Movie in Space
Yulia Peresild, Anton Shkaplerov and Klim Shipenko (Roscosmos Space Agency/AP)

A new Russian lab module, the Nauka, was added in July, but it is yet to be fully integrated into the station.

At the space station, the three newcomers will join Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, Nasa astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov, and Aki Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Mr Novitskiy, who is set to star as the ailing cosmonaut in the film, will take the captain’s seat in a Soyuz capsule to take the crew back to Earth on October 17.