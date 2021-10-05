Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kate praises new study into the early years development of children

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 11.17am
The Duchess of Cambridge has hailed a study into the early years development of children (PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge has hailed a “landmark” study into the early years development of children ahead of a visit to meet the academics behind the research project.

Kate is visiting University College London’s (UCL) Centre for Longitudinal Studies to meet the group which has launched The Children of the 2020s, which will track the holistic development of children, from the age of nine months to five years, across England.

The research will look at a wide range of factors affecting a children’s development and education, from the home environment and community to early years services and the broader social and economic circumstances of the family.

Before arriving at UCL, Kate said: “Our early childhoods shape our adult lives and knowing more about what impacts this critical time is fundamental to understanding what we as a society can do to improve our future health and happiness.

Kate has made raising awareness about the early years development of children a priority of her public work (Phil Noble/PA)

“The landmark Children of the 2020s study will illustrate the importance of the first five years and provide insights into the most critical aspects of early childhood, as well as the factors which support or hinder positive lifelong outcomes.

“I am committed to supporting greater in-depth research in this vital area and I’m delighted to be meeting all those behind the study at this early stage.”

Kate has spent a decade working to highlight the importance of the formative years of a child’s life and has established her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

The new organisation has three key areas of focus – research, developing new solutions with public and private voluntary sectors, and campaigns to raise awareness.

During the visit Kate will view archive material of historic research dating back to the 1940s into early childhood, and a birth questionnaire given to new mothers in 1958, which included questions about a pregnant woman’s smoking habits.

While not a standard question at the time, the responses allowed researchers to track the impact that smoking during pregnancy had on a baby’s birth weight, and how it continued to affect different aspects of a child’s life into adulthood.