Kate praises new study into the early years development of children

The Duchess of Cambridge has hailed a “landmark” study into the early years development of children ahead of a visit to meet the academics behind the research project.

Kate is visiting University College London’s (UCL) Centre for Longitudinal Studies to meet the group which has launched The Children of the 2020s, which will track the holistic development of children, from the age of nine months to five years, across England.

The research will look at a wide range of factors affecting a children’s development and education, from the home environment and community to early years services and the broader social and economic circumstances of the family.

Before arriving at UCL, Kate said: “Our early childhoods shape our adult lives and knowing more about what impacts this critical time is fundamental to understanding what we as a society can do to improve our future health and happiness.

Kate has made raising awareness about the early years development of children a priority of her public work (Phil Noble/PA)

“The landmark Children of the 2020s study will illustrate the importance of the first five years and provide insights into the most critical aspects of early childhood, as well as the factors which support or hinder positive lifelong outcomes.

“I am committed to supporting greater in-depth research in this vital area and I’m delighted to be meeting all those behind the study at this early stage.”

Kate has spent a decade working to highlight the importance of the formative years of a child’s life and has established her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

The new organisation has three key areas of focus – research, developing new solutions with public and private voluntary sectors, and campaigns to raise awareness.

During the visit Kate will view archive material of historic research dating back to the 1940s into early childhood, and a birth questionnaire given to new mothers in 1958, which included questions about a pregnant woman’s smoking habits.

While not a standard question at the time, the responses allowed researchers to track the impact that smoking during pregnancy had on a baby’s birth weight, and how it continued to affect different aspects of a child’s life into adulthood.