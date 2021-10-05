Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police ‘competence and adequacy’ focus of inquests into Stephen Port victims

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 11.47am
Victims of Stephen Port (Met Police/PA)
Victims of Stephen Port (Met Police/PA)

The long-awaited inquests into the deaths of serial killer Stephen Port’s victims will focus on whether police “missed opportunities” to stop him sooner, a jury has heard.

Opening the inquests on Tuesday, Coroner Sarah Munro QC said responsibility for the murders of four young gay men “ultimately rests with one man only – Stephen Port”.

But unlike Port’s criminal trial, the inquests would look at the “competence and adequacy” of the police investigation into his crimes.

Stephen Port murders
Stephen Port (Met Police)

Port, now 46, had killed his victims at his flat in Barking by given them overdoses of the drug GHB before dumping their bodies nearby, jurors were told.

In 2016, he was found guilty of the murders Anthony Walgate, 23, Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor, 25, and handed a whole life order.

On Tuesday, Ms Munro told jurors that Port would play no part in the inquests into the deaths but they would hear a lot about him and his lifestyle.

She said: “The trial did not answer the important question of whether the deaths of Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor might have been prevented.”

Stephen Port murders
Coroner Sarah Munro QC warned jurors to focus on the evidence in court (Philip McCarthy Photography/HM Coroner)

She said the inquests were necessary to look at the investigation to see whether “opportunities were missed” that might have stopped Port earlier.

Ms Munro added: “If there appear to have been shortcomings in the way in which the police investigated these deaths, we must consider those shortcomings dispassionately and resist the temptation to look for scapegoats.”

The coroner said the function of the inquests was not to attribute criminal or civil liability but to make findings and reach conclusions about the four deaths.

She told the jury to “beware the wisdom of hindsight” when considering what the police knew at the time of each of the deaths.

Over the next 10 weeks, the inquest jury will hear more details of how four young gay man met their deaths at the hands of the serial killer between June 2014 and September 2015.

The hearings, which were postponed due to the pandemic, are being held at Barking Town Hall – just yards from where the bodies of the victims were dumped by Port, three of which were left near to St Margaret’s Church in Barking.

The inquests come six years after Port’s 16-month killing spree was brought to an end, following the death of the final victim, Mr Taylor.

Jurors were told that some of the victims’ loved ones had attended the inquest.

