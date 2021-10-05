Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Judges release ex-Nazi camp secretary who skipped accessory to murder trial

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 1.13pm
A judicial officer looks at his watch prior to a trial against a 96-year-old former secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp at the court room in Itzehoe, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The woman who is charged of more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder has not appeared and is wanted by warrant. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool)
A 96-year-old former secretary for the Stutthof concentration camp’s SS commander has been released from detention, five days after she was taken into custody for skipping the start of her trial in northern Germany.

The German woman was picked up by police on Thursday, a few hours after leaving her home in Hamburg in a taxi on the morning her trial was due to start on more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder.

The state court in Itzehoe ordered her detained. She appealed and appeared in court again on Tuesday.

Germany Nazi Trial
The courtroom in Itzehoe (Markus Schreiber/AP)

A statement from the court said that judges suspended the arrest warrant and released her, ordering unspecified “safeguards”.

The next court session is scheduled for October 19, when the indictment is due to be read. That could not be done last week in the defendant’s absence.

Prosecutors say the woman was part of the apparatus that helped the Nazi camp in occupied Poland function during the Second World War more than 75 years ago.

The court has said she allegedly “aided and abetted those in charge of the camp in the systematic killing of those imprisoned there between June 1943 and April 1945 in her function as a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant’s office”.

Germany Nazi Secretary
The former Stutthof concentration camp (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Despite her age, the woman is being tried in juvenile court because she was under 21 at the time of the alleged crimes.

German media have identified her as Irmgard Furchner.

A court spokeswoman said after she skipped the trial opening last week that the defendant had previously “announced that she didn’t want to come” to court, but that did not provide sufficient grounds for detaining her ahead of the trial.

Given the woman’s age and condition, she had not been expected “actively to evade the trial”.