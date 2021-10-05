Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Jurors asked: Could police mistakes in Stephen Port case have cost lives?

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 1.37pm
The long-awaited inquests into the deaths of the victims of Stephen Port are taking place (Metropolitan Police/PA)
The long-awaited inquests into the deaths of the victims of Stephen Port are taking place (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Inquests into the deaths of serial killer Stephen Port’s victims will examine whether some of their “lives might have been saved” if police had acted differently.

Opening the inquests on Tuesday, Coroner Sarah Munro QC said responsibility for the murders of four young gay men “ultimately rests with one man only – Stephen Port”.

But unlike Port’s criminal trial, the inquests would look at the “competence and adequacy” of the police investigations into his crimes.

She told jurors they would consider whether “mistakes were made” that delayed Port being brought to justice.

She said: “If you consider things may have gone wrong, think about the extent to which, if at all, that made a difference to the outcome of the investigation.

“We will have to consider had the investigations into the earlier deaths been conducted differently, the lives of those who died later might have been saved.”

Stephen Port murders
Stephen Port (Met Police)

Port, now 46, murdered his victims at his flat in Barking by giving them overdoses of the drug GHB before dumping their bodies nearby, jurors were told.

The killing spree spanned 16 months, between June 2014 and September 2015.

In 2016, Port was found guilty of the murders Anthony Walgate, 23, Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor, 25, and handed a whole life order.

Outlining the facts on Tuesday, the coroner said Port’s first victim, fashion student Mr Walgate, was found dead in Cooke Street, Barking, on June 19 2014.

It was decided that the local police team rather than the Met’s specialist homicide command should lead the investigation into his death.

Officers quickly established it was Port who had called an ambulance for Mr Walgate, but when questioned he lied to police and gave no indication that he knew him.

It was a week later before they realised that Port, using the name Joe Dean, had in fact arranged to meet Mr Walgate, who was working as an escort at the time.

Stephen Port murders
Coroner Sarah Munro QC warned jurors to focus on the evidence in court (Philip McCarthy Photography/HM Coroner)

A special post-mortem examination could not establish the cause of death and it was another two months before it emerged he had died from an overdose of GHB.

Port was prosecuted for perverting the course of justice over the lies he had told police and jailed in March 2015.

But by that time, he had already killed his next two victims, Slovakian Mr Kovari and chef Mr Whitworth.

Within three weeks of each other, they were found dead in St Margaret’s churchyard “remarkably” by the same dog walker, just 300 metres from Port’s flat in Cooke Street, jurors heard.

At the time, Mr Kovari’s death was treated as “unexplained” but not suspicious, and toxicology tests found he had GHB in his system.

When Mr Whitworth was found, he was holding what appeared to be a “suicide note” in his left hand.

The note appeared to say Mr Whitworth was responsible for the death of Mr Kovari in an “accident”.

Ms Munro said the note was a lie, written by Port in an attempt to “cover up” the death, but that only became clear “much later”.

Inquests into the deaths of Mr Kovari and Mr Whitworth in 2015 were set aside at the High Court in the wake of the murder trial.

During the first inquests, a friend of Mr Kovari, John Pape, had queried whether there could be a link with the earlier death of Mr Walgate.

A police officer said it had been considered but no link established.

Giving open conclusions in 2015, a coroner had expressed concerns about “third party involvement” in Mr Whitworth’s case.

Ms Munro to told jurors: “If there appear to have been shortcomings in the way in which the police investigated these deaths, we must consider those shortcomings dispassionately and resist the temptation to look for scapegoats.”

She also warned the jury to “beware the wisdom of hindsight” when considering what the police knew at the time of each of the deaths.

The hearings, which were postponed due to the pandemic, are being held at Barking Town Hall – just yards from where the victims were found dead.

Members of the victims’ families have attended the inquests, which are due to go on for up to 10 weeks. Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy was also in court on Tuesday.

More from The Courier