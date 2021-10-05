Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Ward-Prowse replaces injured Kalvin Phillips in England squad

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 2.15pm Updated: October 5 2021, 2.36pm
James Ward-Prowse, left, has been added to England squad’s for the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips (PA)
Southampton captain James-Ward Prowse has been called up to the England squad to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips, the Football Association has announced.

Leeds midfielder Phillips has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary with a calf injury.

Ward-Prowse, 26, joins Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell in the squad after the pair were added on Monday.

Phillips picked up the injury during Leeds’ Premier League victory over Watford on Saturday and has withdrawn from the squad following an assessment.

Ward-Prowse returns to the squad having been involved prior to Euro 2020 but failing to make the final 26-man group for the tournament.

News of Phillips’ injury comes after Chelsea full-back Reece James was forced to pull out on Monday.

The 21-year-old suffered an ankle injury in Chelsea’s loss to Manchester City on September 25 and has missed their last two matches.

Gareth Southgate’s side face Andorra away on Saturday before hosting Hungary at Wembley next Tuesday.

England are four points clear at the top of Group I after winning five and drawing one of their opening six matches.