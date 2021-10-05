Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

‘Cenotaphs and hanging baskets’ needed to convince voters of ‘levelling up’

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 2.46pm
A man waters hanging baskets in Downing Street, London (Aaron Chown/PA)
A man waters hanging baskets in Downing Street, London (Aaron Chown/PA)

One of the architects of the Conservatives’ 2019 election-winning manifesto has said “levelling up” needs to clean up “graffiti on cenotaphs” and bring “hanging baskets” to towns to restore civic pride.

The comments come as high-ranking ministers have shared their definitions of what levelling up means as the Government seeks to define its agenda.

Rachel Wolf, a co-author of the Conservative 2019 manifesto, told a fringe event at the party’s conference in Manchester that there needed to be “short-term wins” to convince people to stick with levelling up.

She said: “I am going to start with graffiti on cenotaphs, and hanging baskets.

“When we get around to talking to some of these communities about what they are looking for, I think you have to recognise that often what they are looking for seem like quite small things from Westminster.”

She added: “The reason they mention hanging baskets is they make comparisons with towns that they go into and shop in where hanging baskets are a symbol of somewhere that is being looked after.

“When you think about levelling up, you do have to think about it in terms of short-term wins which demonstrate to people they are on a path and they should trust you to continue on that path while you are also thinking about some of these long-term structural changes that you might need to make.”

In the long term, she said levelling up had to mean reviving high streets, building better public transport for towns, and bringing back neighbourhood watches to help tackle crime.

Ms Wolf also called on the Government to “provide the mechanisms for communities to be able to deliver by themselves” through devolved local powers.

At the same event, the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said levelling up had to give people the chance of good jobs close to home.

He said: “Some really exciting international businesses are investing and growing in Northern Ireland. But it is that kind of thing which means that we can move away from the situation… where good smart people will go off to university and not come back.”

Elsewhere at the conference, Dominic Raab said he would seek to defend his marginal Esher and Walton seat in the next general election rather than a safer alternative, adding that the Tories had to sell “levelling up” to southern voters by suggesting other parts of the UK could generate more economic growth and tax revenue.

The Deputy Prime Minister said: “Levelling up is trying to bridge the gap but without trying to attack the middle class or those who have made money in this country fairly and through hard work.

“For me the challenge is selling it down south, in London. As someone who has got a constituency which pays a huge amount of tax, provides a huge amount of revenue to the Exchequer, the question you get asked is ‘what’s in it for us?’

“What’s in it for my constituents in London and the south-east is we will not be so heavily reliant on the central economic engine of London and the south- east, you will have poles of economic activity from the west – Bath, Bristol – Oxfordshire, Cambridgeshire and that corridor, the Midlands engine, the north and other parts of the UK.

“That will take the tax revenue pressure off London and the south-east.”

More from The Courier