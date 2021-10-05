Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich travels to London to see his family

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 3.38pm Updated: October 5 2021, 3.49pm
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made a rare trip to London to visit family (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made a rare trip to London to visit family.

Abramovich’s spokesperson confirmed to the PA news agency the Stamford Bridge club chief has travelled to the United Kingdom to see relatives.

The Russian-Israeli businessman could visit Chelsea while in London, it is understood.

Chelsea Football Club Handout Photos
Roman Abramovich, right, with Chelsea Women head coach Emma Hayes, left, on a club trip to Israel (Shahar Azran/Chelsea Football Club)

Abramovich had issues around his entrepreneurial visa in 2018, after which the 54-year-old has not been spotted in London.

The Chelsea owner did attend the Blues’ Europa League final victory in Baku in 2019, and the Champions League final win over Manchester City in Porto in May.

Abramovich’s spokesperson confirmed he has travelled to London as an Israeli citizen, therefore entering the United Kingdom without the need for a visa.

The Chelsea boss’ visit to London represents a further underlining of his commitment to the club.

Abramovich’s visa wangles put paid to a planned rebuild of Stamford Bridge, but the Blues have undergone a significant transformation of the playing squad in the last 18 months.

Frank Lampard was backed with a host of marquee signings during his managerial tenure, and Romelu Lukaku arrived at the club this summer for £98million.

Manchester City v Chelsea – UEFA Champions League – Final – Estadio do Dragao
Roman Abramovich, second left, with Cesar Azpilicueta, second right, and the Champions League trophy (Adam Davy/PA)

Abramovich’s visit to London will add further weight to his continued backing of the Blues, allied to the club’s ongoing community work that ran right through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chelsea’s long-running Say No To Anti-Semitism and the No To Hate campaigns have also been funded heavily by Abramovich.

The Blues supremo could also have the chance to see the Imperial War Museum’s new Holocaust Gallery that will open during his London visit.

Abramovich’s spokesperson declined to confirm whether he will visit the museum, but the high-profile Chelsea owner has been a major donor to the project.