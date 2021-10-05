Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Magda Eriksson ‘devastated’ to hear of allegations which have rocked US league

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 4.42pm
Magda Eriksson says she is devastated to hear about the allegations being made in the NWSL (Adam Davy/PA)
Magda Eriksson says she is devastated to hear about the allegations being made in the NWSL (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea captain Magda Eriksson says she and her team-mates were “devastated” to hear about the allegations of sexual misconduct that have rocked the United States’ National Women’s Soccer League.

The Athletic last week published a report containing allegations about Englishman Paul Riley’s conduct made by players he had coached in the US since 2010, including alleged sexual coercion.

Riley, who denies the accusations, was sacked by NWSL side North Carolina Courage as head coach in light of the report, the league announced matches scheduled for the weekend would not take place, and its commissioner Lisa Baird resigned.

The NWSL also announced it was launching a number of “critical investigative and reform initiatives to protect players and staff”, while FIFA has opened a preliminary investigation.

Eriksson, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League match against Wolfsburg, said: “Of course we as players stay updated on what is happening in the women’s football world and we are devastated to hear about these events that have happened in the NWSL.

“We just discussed it and talked about how horrifying it is. It’s good that players are brave enough now to step forward and for these events to come to light.”

The Sweden defender added: “I think I am one of the lucky ones, because I have been in environments in Sweden and here at Chelsea where we are protected.

“I feel very safe and I haven’t experienced any of these events myself, or anyone close to me. I know it’s out there and I know it’s a big problem, also a societal problem.

“Here at Chelsea, we have a good system in place and we are protected well.

“I think there has to be a good system in place for when players speak up. When something has happened to them they need to have a channel to go to and to be heard.”

Emma Hayes says she and the club strive to provide a safe space for their players and staff
Emma Hayes says she and the club strive to provide a safe space for their players and staff (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes was also asked about the matter at the press conference, and said: “I think in general we talk about improving things so that women feel safe and not under threat on a daily basis.

“I think we have to talk about that happening in our daily lives, not just in a football environment. I along with many others hope we continue to try to provide a safe space, not just in our environment but in society.

“I don’t know the policies, the background in terms of where we might be ahead or behind the NWSL. What I know is as a club we have safeguarding people in place, we’ve got welfare people in place.

“For me, you can’t just talk about anything in isolation – in society we’ve got a huge problem in and around the way we treat women and I can’t just limit what I speak about to football.”

