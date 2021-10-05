Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Handyman who murdered doctor and her teenage daughter jailed for life

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 4.47pm Updated: October 5 2021, 5.19pm
Shahbaz Khan was jailed for life for the murders of Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi and her teenage daughter Vian Mangrio (Lancashire Police/PA)
A handyman who murdered a doctor and her 14-year-old daughter has been jailed for life and must serve a minimum of 34 years.

The bodies of Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and Vian Mangrio, 14, who dreamed of becoming a barrister, were discovered at their fire-damaged home in Burnley, Lancashire, last October.

Shahbaz Khan, 52, told a jury at Preston Crown Court that both were alive and well when he left the address on September 30 last year.

Shahbaz Khan
Double murderer Shahbaz Khan (Lancashire Police/PA)

But on the 13th day of his trial – just before the closing speeches were to be made – he changed his pleas to guilty to murder and also admitted a count of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Khan, a former computer network engineer in his native Pakistan, strangled psychiatrist Dr Sacharvi and attacked her teenage daughter when she returned from school. Both victims were drugged with diazepam.

Vian’s severely burned body was found in the lounge of the semi-detached property in Colne Road, Reedley, on October 1 2020, and an attempt had also been made to set Dr Sacharvi’s body alight in the front bedroom upstairs.

Khan was arrested after CCTV footage from September 30 showed him visiting the home, where he had previously carried out work including a garage conversion.

Police later found jewellery worth tens of thousands of pounds belonging to Dr Sacharvi in the loft of Khan’s home in Ribble Avenue, Burnley.

Also recovered from his address was a purple Samsung phone that contained Google searches on the morning of September 30 for “obsessed” and “define obsessed”.

Khan’s wife, Rabia Shahbaz, was jailed for 30 months after a jury found her guilty of perverting the course of justice when she provided a false alibi for her husband.

Sentencing, Mr Justice Goss told Khan – who spent most of the hearing leaning forward in a rocking motion with his face to the floor – “These were pre-meditated, callous and merciless murders of a devoted mother and her loving, teenage daughter.

“They were planned and determined in their execution. You set about your preparations with care and I have no doubt you were motivated by financial gain.

“By your actions, Shahbaz Khan, a family has lost two loved members whose lives were taken in the most dreadful way.

“Nothing this court can do is able to undo what you have done and the appalling and tragic consequences of what happened.”