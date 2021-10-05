Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Carrie Johnson says PM is committed to protecting LGBT+ community gains

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 7.17pm Updated: October 5 2021, 8.51pm
Carrie Johnson speaking at the annual LGBT+ pride reception (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Carrie Johnson has said her husband, the Prime Minister, is “completely committed” to protecting the gains of the LGBT+ community and extending them further.

She defended Boris Johnson’s track record on LGBT+ rights, with the Prime Minister often criticised over his use of the slur “tank-topped bum boys” to refer to gay men in a newspaper column.

But Mrs Johnson praised her husband’s efforts and highlighted Conservative activists’ role in modernising the party as she gave a speech at a pride event on the fringes of the Tory conference in Manchester on Tuesday.

“Whether you are LGBT+ or an ally like me we are all committed to equality and acceptance for everyone whoever you are and whoever you love,” she told a crowded room in the Midland Hotel.

“There are still those who tell me that being LGBT+ and a Tory is somehow incompatible, well, looking around me tonight, we can see that is blatantly untrue.

Pride London parade
Boris Johnson wears a pink cowboy hat at the Pride London parade (Anthony Delvin/PA)

“Many of you here tonight have helped play a part in the journey our party has taken on gay rights and we can now say with huge pride that it was a Conservative prime minister who delivered equal marriage in England and Wales.

“I want you all to know that we now have a Prime Minister who is completely committed to accepting those gains and extending them further.”

“Good”, replied a member of the audience, before Mrs Johnson went on to praise the Prime Minister’s record on LGBT+ rights.

“Boris also wanted me to remind you that as mayor he led the pride parade wearing a rather fetching pink stetson, which I think we should encourage him to do again,” Mrs Johnson added to laughter.