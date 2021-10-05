Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Jane Fonda says wanting men to find her attractive is ‘part of my DNA’

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 11.56pm
Jane Fonda said wanting men to find her attractive is ‘just part of my DNA’ (Anthony Harvey/PA)
Jane Fonda said wanting men to find her attractive is “just part of my DNA”.

The actress and activist, 83, said despite being a feminist she pays more attention to how she looks if she is seeing a man rather than a woman.

Fonda told Grazia magazine: “I’m going to tell you the absolute truth. I thought of this the other day, if I’m going to be on a Zoom meeting and I know that there’s going to be a man – even if I go to a doctor and it’s a guy – I mean, I feel ashamed even admitting that, but I pay a little extra attention to how I look than I do if it’s a woman.

Jane Fonda said she still enjoys men finding her attractive (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I became an adult in the 1950s and it’s just part of my DNA, wanting men to find me attractive. I probably will feel that way on my death bed.”

Fonda, a two-time Oscar winner, added: “I do it because I need to feel that they think I’m attractive. I don’t mean sexy, I mean just look good for my age.

“Guys tell me, whether they’re a doctor or a hairdresser or whatever, that other people say, ‘Oh my God, you know Jane Fonda! What does she look like?!’ I want for them to say, ‘she looks good for her age’.”

Fonda’s best-known films include Klute, Coming Home and On Golden Pond.

She was a prominent figure in the 1960s counterculture movement and staunchly opposed the Vietnam War.

Fonda has recently dedicated her time to raising awareness of climate change.

