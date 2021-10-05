Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Amazon furthers physical retail expansion with first UK general store

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 12.20am
The interior of Amazon’s first 4-star store outside of the US (Amazon/PA)
Amazon is to open its first general store in the UK, selling items including books, technology and toys, as the online retail behemoth continues its expansion in physical retail.

The US company will open the first Amazon 4-star store outside the US on Wednesday at 10am at the Bluewater shopping centre, near Dartford in Kent.

Amazon launched its first 4-star store – which only sells products rated four stars or above by customers and trending items – in 2018.

It said the shop reflects what its customers are regularly buying and enjoying, using data from its online business to see which consumer electronics, toys, games, books, kitchen items, home products and more are popular with local shoppers.

Amazon has displays including the most wished for products by customers online (Amazon/PA)

Andy Jones, director of Amazon 4-star UK, said it is an “exciting” milestone for the retail giant, which started plans for the store prior to the pandemic.

“I’ve been working on this for the past two years so we are obviously just really keen now to get customers in and see what they think,” he told the PA news agency.

“The pandemic didn’t really change our thinking. We’ve seen that the model has worked really well in malls in the US, so a location like Bluewater made total sense to us.

“I think the variety in the store is really important and hopefully something customers will see.

“There are the Amazon products they will expect but also local products from small suppliers, because that is a huge part of the Amazon business.”

The store has displays with products from small business partners of Amazon through its marketplace operation.

Amazon launched its first 4-star store in the US in 2018 (Amazon/PA)

However, the retail boss would not confirm whether more 4-star stores are already in Amazon’s UK plans or if this is an individual trial.

It added that the assortment of products in the store will change on a regular basis as the firm’s “curators” respond to customer feedback and new releases, with product lines updated each week.

Amazon opened its first UK grocery store last year, welcoming customers to its Amazon Fresh in Ealing in March.

The retailer said the model has been “well received” since opening and has grown the bricks and mortar grocery arm to six stores across London.

