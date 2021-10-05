Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Increased exercise could boost children’s cognitive skills – study

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 12.55am
School children play during a break at a primary school in Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
School children play during a break at a primary school in Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Children who were fitter performed better than their peers in cognitive tasks, a new study found.

Researchers found that on average primary school pupils who were fitter had better response times in tasks, including visual and reading activities and memory tasks, than those who did not run as far.

Those who ran the furthest on a fitness test were considered to be the fittest pupils.

The study looked at the effect on children’s learning and memory following the Daily Mile –  a school-based physical activity which is implemented in schools across the UK.

It involves students running or jogging at their own pace, usually via laps of the playground or sports pitch.

One hundred and four pupils, from eight primary schools, aged nine to 11 undertook a series of cognitive function tasks following exercise and rest.

The cognitive tasks were attempted by pupils immediately after exercise and 45 minutes after exercise.

Cognition refers to the mental processes involved in gaining knowledge and comprehension.

Scientists at Nottingham Trent University found that while exercise did not improve cognition overall, executive function – a set of mental skills that includes working memory, flexible thinking and self-control – tended to improve immediately after exercise.

Those considered as the most fit showed better cognition to their peers, completing tasks on average 5-10% faster and just as accurately, the study found.

Researchers also found the children particularly liked the self-paced nature of the Daily Mile, the social aspect and the fact that it was outdoors.

They say this suggests the exercise could be an effective and sustainable way to increase physical activity, and subsequently fitness, in children.

Lead researcher Dr Simon Cooper, associate professor in exercise, cognition and health in Nottingham Trent University’s School of Science and Technology, said: “A consistent finding of our work was that the children who were able to run the furthest during the multi-stage fitness test displayed superior cognition to their counterparts.

“Our work shows the importance of regular opportunities for physical activity in schools, not just for health and wellbeing but also cognition and academic achievement.”

The study is published in the journal Psychology of Sport and Exercise.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier