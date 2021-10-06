Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Glazers put 9.5 million Manchester United shares up for sale

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 8.01am
The Glazer family have put some Manchester United shares available for sale (Barrington Coombs/PA)
The Glazer family have put some Manchester United shares available for sale (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Manchester United’s owners have put 9.5 million shares in the club up for sale.

The club announced the stock, worth £137.12million, would be made available via the New York Stock Exchange.

A statement said the Premier League club “will not receive any proceeds from the sale of any… shares”.

The Glazer family have owned Manchester United since 2005
The Glazer family have owned Manchester United since 2005 (Dave Thompson/PA)

The shares listed are in the names of directors Kevin Glazer and Edward Glazer and represent around eight per cent of the owning family’s combined ownership.

The announcement comes after another of the family, Avram Glazer, sold £70million of shares in March. United did not receive anything from that sale.

The latest development comes amid continuing fall-out following the failure of the European Super League project, in which the Glazers were heavily involved, earlier this year.

The European Super League controversy reignited a wave of protests against the Glazers
The European Super League controversy reignited a wave of protests against the Glazers (Phil Noble/PA)

United and 11 other leading European clubs threatened to break away to form their own rival competition to the Champions League.

It quickly collapsed after being hit by a wave of fan, sporting and political opposition.

That then brought the turbulent relationship between United supporters and the Glazers, which has existed since the Americans took control in 2005, back to the fore.

In response the Glazers promised to engage more with supporters and said some shares would be made available to fans.

