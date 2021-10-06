Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Feuding rivals Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka to clash in ‘The Match’

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 9.16am
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will go head to head in Las Vegas next month (AP)
Feuding rivals Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are set to go head to head in Las Vegas next month.

The American pair will play a 12-hole match on November 26 at the Wynn Golf Club.

Their showdown will be the fifth instalment of ‘The Match’ and the first that will be one-on-one since Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson competed in 2018.

DeChambeau has already played in an edition of The Match earlier this year, pairing with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Tensions have run high between the pair since 2019, with Koepka suggesting DeChambeau was engaged in slow play and DeChambeau responding by taking a dig at Koepka’s physique.

Most fans seem to have sided with Koepka, with DeChambeau often taunted with catcalls of “Brooksie” when playing tournaments.

The pair put their differences aside last month to help Team USA win the Ryder Cup, defeating Team Europe 19-9 at Whistling Straits.

DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open champion, is currently ranked seventh in the world, with four-time major winner Koepka ninth. Both have eight PGA Tour victories.

