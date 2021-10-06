Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ireland hopeful it can sign up to global tax deal, says Coveney

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 9.49am
Ireland is one of just a small number of countries not to have signed up to the deal (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland is likely to decide on Thursday whether or not to sign up to a global tax deal that would see it increase corporation tax above 12.5%.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday he was “hopeful” Ireland would be able to sign up to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) deal on global tax reform.

The deal could see Ireland’s highly-prized 12.5% rate increase to 15%.

Ireland is one of just a small number of countries not to have signed up to the deal, but has come under increasing international pressure to do so.

Mr Coveney said: “[Finance] Minister Paschal Donohoe will bring forward a recommendation on the basis of the latest text that’s going to be finalised for an OECD meeting that’s happening on Friday.

“The expectation now is that the OECD meeting on Friday will finalise a new framework and basis for international corporate tax.

“I am hopeful that Ireland can be part of supporting this new measure, but we have to wait for for the final text, which hopefully will be available later on this evening.”

Mr Coveney repeated a fear, expressed by other senior Government figures in recent weeks, that failure to back the deal would isolate Ireland in the international community.

“Ireland does not want to be isolated in this space, but at the same time we certainly want to ensure that the view that we have in relation to tax, which is a view that many other small countries rely on us to to make, is properly heard.

“We have asked for some reasonable changes that can provide as much certainty as possible in terms of managing the Irish economy going forward,” he told RTE.

