Red Bull to have a different look in Turkey as team pays tribute to Honda

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team will run a special livery in tribute to engine partner Honda at the Turkish Grand Prix this weekend.

Verstappen, who trails drivers’ championship leader Lewis Hamilton by only two points, and team-mate Sergio Perez will drive in a predominantly white colours with a flick of red – a nod to the livery used when Richie Ginther secured Honda’s first Formula One win at the 1965 Mexican Grand Prix.

Honda are leaving F1 at the end of the year, and this weekend was pencilled in to be their home race at Suzuka, Japan before the event’s cancellation due to coronavirus restrictions.

Something's looking a little different… ありがとう @HondaRacingF1 🤍 pic.twitter.com/44GUwHHvrl — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) October 6, 2021

Honda have powered Red Bull to 13 victories in four seasons.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: “We had all been looking forward to giving Honda’s Japanese fans a chance to celebrate our extremely successful relationship in Formula One, on home soil at Suzuka.

“With the race falling victim to the pandemic, we just couldn’t let the weekend pass without paying tribute to Honda and its amazing home fans by bringing a little bit of its heritage to Istanbul.

“The livery chosen for our cars pays homage to Honda’s remarkable F1 journey and hopefully we can give fans another victory in those legendary colours this weekend.”