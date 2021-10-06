Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Killer Stephen Port was obsessed with drug rape pornography, inquest told

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 11.21am Updated: October 6 2021, 12.37pm
Stephen Port will never be released from prison after murdering four men and sexually assaulting several others (Met Police/PA)
Stephen Port will never be released from prison after murdering four men and sexually assaulting several others (Met Police/PA)

Serial killer Stephen Port was obsessed with messaging men on hook-up sites and watching drug rape pornography, an inquest has heard.

The 46-year-old, who will spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering four men and sexually assaulting several others, began taking the drug GHB in late 2013.

He went on to kill Anthony Walgate, 23, Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor, 25, with overdoses of the drug between June 2014 and September 2015, dumping their bodies near his flat in Barking, east London.

Port was jailed at the Old Bailey in 2016 and the long-awaited inquests are now taking place into his victims’ deaths, examining whether the series of investigations into their murders were adequate and whether lives could have been saved.

Giving evidence at Barking Town Hall on Wednesday, Detective Inspector Mark Richards gave details of his work on Operation Lilford, the investigation launched after the four deaths were linked.

Stephen Port's victims
Daniel Whitworth, Jack Taylor, Anthony Walgate and Gabriel Kovari were murdered by Stephen Port (Met Police/PA)

He said analysis of Port’s laptop, originally seized when officers were first investigating the death of fashion student Mr Walgate, showed hundreds of thousands of lines of messaging about sex, pornography and drug taking.

“It was absolutely incessant”, he told the jury. “It was all day, every day.”

“There were hundreds of thousands of lines of messages because he was obsessed.”

Port would watch “a considerable and extensive amount” of drug rape pornography, viewing it for hours at a time on his laptop.

The officer said: “He had a real obsession with drug rape pornography.”

Patterns would emerge where Port would pause messaging or watching the footage for around half-an-hour to go and meet men at Barking station and bring them back to his flat.

He would then continue viewing the material once the men were in his home.

Sarah Sak (second right), mother of Anthony Walgate arriving at Barking Town Hall, London, for the long-awaited inquests into the deaths of the victims of Stephen Port on Tuesday.
Sarah Sak, second right, the mother of Anthony Walgate, arriving at Barking Town Hall for the inquests (Emily Pennink/PA)

The inquest heard that as well as the murders, Port was found guilty of the drugging and sexual assault of seven living victims at his Old Bailey trial.

In addition there were around six other living victims identified by police who did not wish to take part in the prosecution.

Detectives sifted through details of nearly 60 other deaths to make sure Port had not claimed any more lives, and concluded no accomplice was involved.

Their theory was that 6ft 5in Port had wrapped his victims’ bodies in bed sheets and carried them to the sites where they were found.

The inquests were adjourned until Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]