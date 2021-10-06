Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ilkay Gundogan to pay for 5,000 trees to be planted following natural disasters

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 12.39pm
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan is backing a campaign to support regions destroyed by fire and floods in Turkey and Germany (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is to pay for 5,000 new trees to be planted following huge natural disasters in Germany and Turkey.

The Germany international has also pledged to raise more funds to support regions destroyed by floods and fire.

Large parts of Germany and Belgium suffered catastrophic flooding in July after a period of extreme rainfall. Turkey, from where Gundogan’s parents hail, was one of a number of countries to experience deadly wildfires amid soaring summer temperatures.

It is widely believed climate change played a huge part in both disasters and Gundogan wants to both raise awareness of the issues and support the relief effort.

Gundogan said: “I have been very concerned about both these tragedies.

“For me, who has family and friends in both countries, it was hard to believe. It cannot be denied that climate change played a certain role in this.

“It is particularly important that we set an example now, that events like these in summer 2021 do not become a daily occurrence for our children.

“Even in primary school, we learn how important trees are for mankind and for our climate.

“I would like to play a small part with this campaign to draw more attention to this issue, but also to contribute financial support.”

