Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Boris Johnson embraces wife on stage at end of conference speech

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 1.38pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is joined by his wife Carrie on stage (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is joined by his wife Carrie on stage (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Carrie Johnson joined her husband the Prime Minister on stage for an embrace following his speech to the Conservative Party conference.

Boris Johnson placed an arm around his wife’s shoulder as they waved from the stage at the end of his keynote speech to the party conference in Manchester on Wednesday.

The couple then left the stage at the Manchester Central Convention Centre together, at the end of the final event of the conference.

Mrs Johnson sat several rows back from the stage for the speech, flanked on her left by the Prime Minister’s sister Rachel Johnson.

Conservative Party Conference
Carrie Johnson sat behind Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Priti Patel for the Prime Minister’s keynote speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

As the Prime Minister entered the hall to a standing ovation, he stopped to greet his wife and kiss her on the cheek.

In front of Mrs Johnson sat Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Priti Patel, joined by Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden.

Throughout the Prime Minister’s speech, a live television camera cut to the front rows in the hall, and on screens around the stage Cabinet members could be seen nodding as Mr Johnson delivered his address, with Mrs Johnson visible over their shoulders.

During his speech, Mr Johnson laid out what he thought the Government’s slogan of “levelling up” means, including by providing more opportunities for jobs and better transport in “left behind” areas.

He said: “The idea in a nutshell is you will find talent, genius, care, imagination and enthusiasm everywhere in this country, all of them evenly distributed – but opportunity is not.

“Our mission as Conservatives is to promote opportunity with every tool we have.”

Boris and Carrie Johnson
The couple kissed before leaving the stage together (Peter Byrne/PA)

He also said he wants to “unleash” the “spirit” of the nation.

He told cited NHS nurses, entrepreneurs, the England football team, Olympians, Paralympians and tennis star Emma Raducanu.

“Not only the achievement of those elite athletes but a country that is proud to be a trailblazer, to judge people not by where they come from but by their spirit, by what is inside them,” he said.

At a conference fringe event on Tuesday, Mrs Johnson had said her husband is “completely committed” to protecting the gains of the LGBT+ community and extending them further.

“Whether you are LGBT+ or an ally like me, we are all committed to equality and acceptance for everyone whoever you are and whoever you love,” she told a crowded room in the Midland Hotel.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier