Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Police staff member faces gross misconduct proceedings over Keyham shooting

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 2.44pm Updated: October 6 2021, 3.07pm
Floral tributes left in Biddick Drive, Keyham in Plymouth, Devon, where five people were killed by gunman Jake Davison in a firearms incident on Thursday evening. Picture date: Monday August 16, 2021.
Floral tributes left in Biddick Drive, Keyham in Plymouth, Devon, where five people were killed by gunman Jake Davison in a firearms incident on Thursday evening. Picture date: Monday August 16, 2021.

A member of police staff has been issued with a gross misconduct notice over their handling of Plymouth gunman Jake Davison’s application for a shotgun certificate and the later decision to return it to him weeks before the killings, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.

Davison, 22, shot dead five people in Plymouth – including a three-year-old girl – during a 12-minute shooting spree.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating how the apprentice crane operator was originally granted a shotgun certificate in 2017 by Devon and Cornwall Police.

Jake Davison shot dead five people before taking his own life (PA)
Jake Davison shot dead five people before taking his own life (PA)

The watchdog is also examining how Davison was handed back the weapon and certificate weeks before the shooting having been seized after admitting two assaults.

Davison was placed on a voluntary intervention programme – an alternative to be charged or cautioned – after admitting assaulting two youths in park in September last year.

His shotgun and licence were not seized for another three months until concerns were raised directly with the police by a member of staff working on the intervention programme.

In July last year Davison was given back his shotgun and certificate, which he used for clay pigeon shooting.

On August 12, he shot his mother dead following a row at her home in Biddick Drive, Keyham.

He then went outside and killed three-year-old Sophie Martyn and her father Lee, 43, in front of horrified onlookers as they walked their pet dog in Biddick Drive.

Davison then shot Stephen Washington, 59, in a nearby park, before shooting Kate Shepherd, 66, on Henderson Place. He then turned the gun on himself before armed officers reached him.

Jake Davison
Pphoto of Jake Davison, posted on his Facebook page.

The IOPC said the police staff member who handled Davison’s original shotgun application and also decided to return the weapon would be issued with a gross misconduct notice.

A police officer who investigated the assault against Davison would be issued with a misconduct notice.

The IOPC said it was investigating whether they shared information appropriately with the force firearms and explosives licensing department regarding Davison’s admitted involvement in a violent offence, and whether they took appropriate steps to seize the shotgun certificate, shotgun, and ammunition.

IOPC regional director David Ford said: “Based on the evidence gathered so far, we have now served disciplinary notices on two individuals within the force to advise them their conduct is subject to investigation.

“The serving of such notices will be kept under review.

“We intend to complete our investigation before the end of this year. We will share any lessons that may be learned with the force and wider organisations as they emerge.

“At the conclusion of our investigation, we will decide whether any individual has a disciplinary case to answer.”

An inquest has previously been opened and adjourned with Davison’s victims all dying from shotgun wounds. Davison had also suffered fatal shotgun wounds having turned the weapon upon himself.

Plymouth incident
Police forensic officers investigating the Davison shooting

As well as the coroner’s investigation and IOPC inquiry, the National Police Chiefs Council is also looking at the Devon and Cornwall force’s firearms policies and procedures.

The Government is planning new statutory guidance, including asking doctors to undertake medical checks on anyone applying for a licence and inquiries into social media usage.

Davison received mental health support during the coronavirus lockdown and had been in contact with a telephone helpline service in Plymouth run by the Livewell Southwest organisation.

Social media usage by Davison suggested an obsession with “incel” culture, meaning “involuntary celibate”, as well as an interest in guns and the US.

Reports have suggested Davison’s mother had been struggling to get help for her son, having become concerned about his mental health.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]