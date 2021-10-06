Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Off-duty officers praised for tackling knifeman

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 2.50pm Updated: October 6 2021, 4.02pm
Policed activity in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, after one man was stabbed to death and two other people were injured (Rod Minchin/PA)
Policed activity in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, after one man was stabbed to death and two other people were injured (Rod Minchin/PA)

Two off-duty police officers risked their lives to tackle a knifeman who had stabbed one man to death and injured two other people.

The suspect stabbed two men – one fatally – and a woman during an incident in Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on Tuesday evening.

Gloucestershire Police said two off-duty officers bravely intervened, tackling the knifeman and restraining him.

A man has died after being stabbed in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, Tewkesbury (Rod Minchin/PA)
One man was stabbed to death and two other people were injured in the incident in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff (Rod Minchin/PA)

The force said the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed due to previous contact between the suspect and the victim.

Chief Inspector Roddy Gosden said: “The man who was arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody at this time.

“We can confirm we are not seeking anyone else in connection with our inquiries.

“Our thanks to those who were first at the scene, including two off-duty police officers who bravely intervened to tackle and restrain the suspect.

“Our thoughts at this time are with the family of the man who died and those who were injured.

“Due to previous police contact with the suspect and the victim, the constabulary is referring itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct. This is a standard practice in such circumstances.

Two tents have been erected over adjacent properties (Rod Minchin/PA)
Two tents have been erected at adjacent properties (Rod Minchin/PA)

“In light of this, and our ongoing investigation, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the details of the case.”

White forensic tents have been placed over the front doors of two adjacent properties in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, and part of the street has been cordoned off.

Several uniformed police officers were on duty and forensic examiners could be seen entering and leaving the modern townhouse properties.

Police said the suspect is in his 50s, and the man, aged in his 40s, who was fatally stabbed died at the scene despite receiving medical treatment.

A second man, who is in his 40s, is in a “critical but stable” condition at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, having suffered serious stab wounds.

The female victim, aged in her 30s, suffered a leg injury and was treated at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

Mr Gosden added: “This was a horrific incident in a quiet residential area.

“We understand those who saw what happened will be traumatised and many in the local community will be upset and worried.

“Today and over the next few days local policing team officers will be patrolling the area to listen to people’s concerns, refer people to available support and provide reassurance.”

Police also asked anyone who has video of the incident to contact officers and not post it on social media.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]