Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Fikayo Tomori believes AC Milan move has paid off after England recall

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 4.47pm
Fikayo Tomori believes his move to AC Milan has been justified (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)
Fikayo Tomori believes his move to AC Milan has been justified (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Fikayo Tomori believes his England recall justifies his move to AC Milan.

The 23-year-old left Chelsea to join the Serie A giants permanently in the summer, having spent last season on loan at the San Siro.

The centre-back has enjoyed his time in Italy to date and earned a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualification double-header against Andorra and Hungary.

Tomori, whose one and only Three Lions cap to date came in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo in November 2019, had fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge before opting to take a move into European football.

“Being here is another motivation, with the World Cup being so close, we are not there yet and need to qualify but that carrot of being there and representing my country at a World Cup would be amazing.

“We are not there yet and there’s a long way to go but being here now I am just trying to take my opportunity as much as possible.”

Tomori admits he had a tough time towards the end of his spell at Chelsea, where he had initially shone after progressing through the ranks.

But the former Canada youth international – Tomori having been born in Calgary – said putting the past behind him has helped to establish himself in Milan.

Fikayo Tomori (right) has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea
Fikayo Tomori (right) has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

“It was a difficult time,” he added.

“Every footballer wants to play and I got the opportunity to do that at Milan, when it came at such a big club I was really happy and it has gone well so far.

“We have started the new season well, the club has shown a lot of faith in me. I feel really happy really and comfortable there, I feel really settled and it has led me to be here so it is all going really well.

“Since I have been at Milan I haven’t thought about it. I’ve been able to overcome that and forget about it.

“I think the reason it is now going so well is that I didn’t dwell on it, it is part of football and part of life. I’m really happy and had a good support system with my family and friends.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier