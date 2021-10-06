Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New coin collection takes inspiration from Henry VIII’s royal beasts

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 6.06pm Updated: October 6 2021, 6.21pm
The Seymour Panther coin is the first being released (PA)
King Henry VIII’s heraldic beasts have inspired a new range of coins from the Royal Mint, with the first unveiled at the monarch’s former palace.

Hampton Court Palace – where carvings of the beasts still welcome visitors – was the setting for the launch of the £5 Seymour Panther coin, which features an image of the Queen on one side and the animal on the reverse.

The collection has been designed by artist David Lawrence, who described the commission as an “honour” and a “huge challenge”.

He added: “Each royal beast comes down to us with centuries of heritage and meaning attached to them, so my task was to find a new vision that is still true to the past.”

The Royal Tudor Beasts collection will be released over five years, with the public able to buy the 10 coins celebrating the beasts – from lions and panthers to a bull, greyhound and a unicorn – chosen by Henry VIII to line the moat bridge of Hampton Court Palace in south-west London.

The first coin in the collection was unveiled at Hampton Court Palace (Matt Alexander/PA)

The £5 Seymour Panther coin, which retails for £13, is also available in a range of uncirculated and precious metal proof editions of various weights, with prices for the gold version ranging from £650 to more than £147,000, while the silver version is priced from £95 to almost £5,000.

The Seymour Panther was the heraldic symbol of Jane Seymour, Henry VIII’s third wife, given to her by the king from the treasury of royal beasts.

Henry’s grandmother Margaret was a Beaufort and the animal features in the Duke of Beaufort’s arms.

The new coin features the Seymour Panther – the heraldic symbol of Jane Seymour, Henry VIII’s third wife (Matt Alexander/PA)

Clare Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “We are delighted to be introducing a new range of collectable and bullion coins celebrating the Royal Tudor Beasts – the 10 beasts chosen by Henry VIII.

“This exciting new range has been developed with Historic Royal Palaces and follows on from our popular Queen’s Beasts range.”

Emma Saunders, senior licensing manager at Historic Royal Palaces, said: “As an independent charity, each sale of Historic Royal Palaces’ collectible coins helps support our cause and contributes to the future of the incredible buildings and collections in our care, which is more important now than ever before.”

