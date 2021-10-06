Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Frank Bruno backs ‘much better boxer’ Tyson Fury to ‘school’ Deontay Wilder

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 10.37pm
Frank Bruno, left, and Tyson Fury have spoken out about their mental health problems (Nick Potts/PA)


Frank Bruno has backed Tyson Fury to take Deontay Wilder to school in their third world heavyweight showdown in Las Vegas.

WBC champion Fury is preparing for this weekend’s trilogy bout with his American rival, having beaten him in February 2020 after their first contest ended in a draw.

Former world heavyweight champion Bruno has no doubt that his fellow Briton will triumph, provided he boxes clever against the hard-hitting Wilder.

“I think Tyson won’t just beat him again – he’s a much better boxer than Wilder and he’ll school him,” Bruno said.

“Fury will be going in nearly five stone heavier than Wilder and, if he boxes smart, and wears him down, that will make a big difference.

“But you have to be wary of Wilder’s windmill punch. He’s got a big punch, not much else, but you have to give him a puncher’s chance.

“As long as Tyson Fury doesn’t get involved with this guy… This guy is a very dangerous hard puncher. Don’t get stupid. This guy’s got pure power but nothing else.

“I think Tyson’s got it under control. I hope so. I think Tyson Fury will knock him out.”

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II – MGM Grand
Tyson Fury (right) and Deontay Wilder during the WBC world heavyweight title bout in Las Vegas in February 2020 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Bruno has got close to Fury over the last few months after both revealed their struggles with mental health.

Fury spoke candidly with Bruno about his slide into alcohol and drug abuse and being on the brink of suicide before he was officially diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Bruno, who turns 60 next month, needed to seek treatment last year after coping badly with lockdown.

Both fighters hope that by speaking out about their problems, in a new film by sports drink firm Wow Hydrate, they can encourage others to seek help.

“It’s great that Tyson’s talking about it. He is talking seriously and being honest. He is not watering it down. He is speaking from the heart,” Bruno added.

SOCIAL International Boxing Championships
Worrying reports emerged last year that Bruno was plotting a comeback to the ring (Fiona Harrison/PA)

“I totally understand it, when you have been somewhere and you can’t get out of bed. You feel lethargic, you’ve had a bad day.

“It’s genuine. He was going crazy and he lost it a little bit. It was a bad time. But he persevered.”

Worrying reports emerged last year that the ever-popular Bruno was plotting a comeback to the ring.

He said: “That will never ever leave you. Any fighter, you will get that urge to come back. You can never run away from that. You think you can take on the army as an athlete, but you should know better.

“I won’t (fight again). I’m 60 next month. I am too old to box,” he insisted, before smiling: “But if the money was right…”

