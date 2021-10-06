Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

England striker Tammy Abraham enjoying life at Roma since his move to Italy

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 10.51pm
Tammy Abraham, left, is enjoying life at Roma (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Tammy Abraham, left, is enjoying life at Roma (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

England striker Tammy Abraham is loving life under Jose Mourinho after answering the Roma manager’s call to spurn Premier League interest for a fresh start in the Italian sunshine.

The 24-year-old this summer became the latest English talent to head abroad as a lack of opportunities under Thomas Tuchel saw him bring down the curtain down on his long association with Chelsea.

Abraham scored a hat-trick in what proved to be Frank Lampard’s final match in January and only played seven more times for the Blues, with the striker left out of the victorious Champions League final squad.

Jose Mourinho
Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is now in charge of Roma (Oleg Kozin/AP)

Abraham subsequently swapped Stamford Bridge for the Stadio Olimpico in search of game time, joining Roma in a £34million deal and scoring four goals in his first 10 matches under Mourinho.

He said: “Why Italy? Good question. I had different options. So many clubs I was speaking to at the time. Italy came and I spoke to Jose. He had a goal.

“I could see where he wanted Roma to go and see where he wants to take them and I wanted to be part of the process. He really put his trust in me so he was a big impact on the reason why I chose Roma.”

Abraham said when Mourinho “speaks you listen”, with the striker learning a lot from the former Chelsea boss after listening to his successful sales pitch.

“The first thing he said to me was when I picked up the phone he was like ‘do you want to enjoy some sun or stay in the rain?’ I laughed,” he said with a smile.

“I think at first I did not think much of it when we were speaking. I think my mindset was that I wanted to be in the Premier League and I wanted to stay here.

“I feel like it was home, being around London, being around England. It was home. And I think I had to open my wings a bit and make a choice and I chose Italy and would not change it.

“I have learned so much tactically – as much as I have in my entire lifetime. It is good. You need to learn off different managers. Right now I am learning a lot.”

Abraham is enjoying the limelight Mourinho told him to expect in the Italian capital, plus the chance to learn a language, experience a different culture and visit new places.

The 24-year-old says he loves learning but sometimes that has been through adversity this year, admitting he “didn’t really understand” why he did not get more opportunities under Tuchel.

“I think the easy option would’ve been to stick around and sit down,” Abraham said.

“Chelsea’s a massive club, they will compete and try to win trophies so the easy option would’ve been to do that.

“I realised that I needed to go out and prove myself, I needed to play some games. I took a decision and it was the right one.

“I think at first it’s quite tough to deal with. You’ve gone from playing regularly to not being in the mix and not even making the bench sometimes. I got to a point where I had to sit down and talk to myself. I was going out to train and I was doing it for me.

“I was going to train to better myself because it’s easy to throw a strop, to be angry around the place, to be a bad egg.

“For me, it was the opposite. I learned about myself and I think that strengthened my mindset. I was with the team whenever they needed me.

“Players like Mason (Mount), Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi – the players that are younger than me, I kind of had to lift them and be their support, help them and encourage them.

“At the end of the day, we won trophies as a team so I have to thank them for that.”

Abraham said that spell made him appreciate there will be low moments during a career that is back on an upward trajectory, which has led to his return to the England set-up.

Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham is happy to be back in the England squad (Nick Potts/PA)

The 24-year-old was involved in a Covid-19 breach last October and his last Three Lions appearance came the following month, meaning he ended up watching Euro 2020 from afar.

But Abraham is focused on the future and grabbing this opportunity, having been left off the initial squad list for the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

“It was a surprise to me,” the six-cap striker said.

“I woke up to a call from Gareth and I was still half asleep and when I answered he spoke to me and what he said was at first he could not guarantee me games as there were only two games but he found a way and brought me in.

“I am always delighted to play for my country.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier