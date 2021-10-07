Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Queen to launch baton relay for Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 2.49am
The Queen will launch the baton relay (PA)
The Queen will launch the baton relay (PA)

The Queen’s Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be launched by the head of state from Buckingham Palace.

From the forecourt of her official London home, the Queen will place her message in the baton before Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox carries the symbol on the first leg of its journey.

The relay of 7,500 bearers will take the baton on a 90,000-mile journey to all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth over 294 days.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
A special ‘smart’ baton is being used in the relay (Birmingham 2022/PA)

The baton relay launch is the Queen’s first major engagement at Buckingham Palace since the pandemic began.

The monarch’s message will be automatically sealed in the “smart” baton, enhanced with cutting-edge technology, and will be read at the opening ceremony of the Games in Birmingham on July 28 2022.

The Queen is patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation and will be joined during the ceremony by the institution’s vice patron, the Earl of Wessex.

Representatives from the Commonwealth Games Federation, grassroots sports organisations from the West Midlands and athletes competing in the Games will attend.

During the event, the Queen and Edward will meet the design team behind the baton described by its makers as the “first true smart baton”.

It features a 360-degree camera, a monitor that displays the heartbeats of bearers, LED lighting, GPS tracking and has “lungs” – atmospheric sensors which use laser technology to analyse the environmental conditions wherever it is in the world – while its “brain” will record and transmit imagery and digital information.

