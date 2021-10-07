Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Succession’s Kieran Culkin says family will never get over death of his sister

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 6.21am
Succession star Kieran Culkin described the death of his sister as ‘the worst thing that’s ever happened’ (Ian West/PA)
Succession star Kieran Culkin described the death of his sister as ‘the worst thing that’s ever happened’ (Ian West/PA)

Succession star Kieran Culkin described the death of his sister as “the worst thing that’s ever happened”.

Culkin, the younger brother of Home Alone actor Macaulay, said the family will never get over the loss of Dakota, who died aged 29 in 2008 after being hit by a car in Southern California.

“That’s the worst thing that’s ever happened, and there’s no sugar-coating that one,” he told the Hollywood Reporter.

Bafta Awards 2011 – After Party – London
Kieran Culkin said his family will never be able to overcome the death of his sister (Ian West/PA)

“Each one of us handled it very differently. I think everyone was just torn up inside.

“What has it been, 13 years now? Holy shit. That’s crazy. Jesus f****** Christ. I accepted at the time that this is going to be forever, and it’s never going to be fine. It’s always going to be devastating.

“I still weep about it out of nowhere. Something funny she did will pop in the head and make me laugh, and then I’m weeping. Sometimes it’s knowing that she’s not going to meet my kids and they don’t get to have her, and it’s hard to describe what she was like.”

Culkin, 39, is reprising the role of Roman Roy in HBO’s acclaimed drama Succession, which is returning for a third season later this month.

He said a moment in the season premiere featuring a row between Roman and his sister Shiv – played by Australian Sarah Snook – reminded him of his sister.

Snook’s character pulls a funny face, a trick Culkin said Dakota, who was also known as Cody, also used to do.

He said: “That’s just Cody’s move. You could never get one up on her because, even if she was wrong — ‘Dur-dur-dur-dur-durrr!’ — then she wins the argument. Cody is pretty Roman-y. It’s as if Roman were portrayed by Darlene from Roseanne. Darlene Connor as Roman Roy.”

Succession season three will begin airing in the UK on October 18.

