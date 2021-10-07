Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man charged with murder after police use ankle tag to find missing wife’s body

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 7.33am
(New Mexico State Police via AP)
(New Mexico State Police via AP)

A US man on probation who had to wear an ankle bracelet to monitor his movements has been arrested over the fatal beating of his wife with an axe after police used data from the tag to find her body in a forest.

Armando Zamora, 35, was charged with murder after being arrested and jailed on Sunday on suspicion of killing Erica Zamora, 39, after her body was found in Gila National Forest, New Mexico State Police said.

Ms Zamora had been reported missing on Friday after she had not been heard from since September 26, the day the couple went to the nearby forest, apparently to chop firewood, the statement said.

After learning that Zamora wore an ankle monitor because of a 2019 conviction for sexual contact with a minor, investigators checked GPS co-ordinates to see where for he had been recently.

“A sergeant searched the area and located a deceased female matching the description of Erica Zamora,” the state police statement said.

Zamora had told investigators he last saw his wife on September 28 when he dropped her at her home, but on Sunday, after her body was found, he “admitted to beating Erica to death” with an axe, the statement said.

According to a police report, he told investigators the couple had argued on the drive to the forest and he killed her after she punched him at the wood-cutting site, KOAT-TV reported.

The couple had a pending divorce case initiated by Zamora in June, according to court records.

