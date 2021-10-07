Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Andy Murray has his tennis shoes stolen – with his wedding ring tied to them

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 8.28am Updated: October 7 2021, 9.35am
Andy Murray’s wedding ring on his shoe (PA)
Andy Murray has revealed his wedding ring has been stolen after a mishap with his tennis shoes.

The three-time major winner is preparing for action at the Indian Wells tournament, and has now ended up issuing an appeal for the return of his wedding ring.

The British star explained he left his tennis shoes outside underneath his car to dry out overnight – but they were nowhere to be seen when he returned in the morning.

And it was only when his physio asked about his wedding band that he realised he had left the ring tied to his shoes.

View this post on Instagram

“But as I was preparing for my practice, my physio said to me, ‘Where’s your wedding ring?’

“And I thought oh no. I basically tie my wedding ring to my tennis shoes while I’m playing because I can’t play with it on my hand.

“So, yeah, my wedding ring’s been stolen as well. Needless to say, I’m in the bad books at home, so I want to try to find it.

“So if anyone could share this, or have any clue where they may be, it would be  very helpful, so if we can try and get them back and get to the bottom of it, it would be much appreciated.”

Murray married his long-term girlfriend Kim Sears in 2015 at Dunblane Cathedral.  The couple now have four children.

