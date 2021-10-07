Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Ben Stokes undergoes more finger surgery to leave Ashes participation in doubt

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 8.34am Updated: October 7 2021, 8.37am
Ben Stokes has undergone another operation on his left hand (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ben Stokes has undergone another operation on his left hand (Martin Rickett/PA)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has undergone another operation on the left index finger that has contributed to his period of indefinite leave from cricket and placed his participation in this winter’s Ashes in serious doubt.

Stokes has been on a sabbatical since the end of July, when it emerged he wanted to focus on his mental wellbeing as well as allow the injury – he first suffered while fielding in the Indian Premier League in April – to fully heal.

He first had surgery after an X-ray detected a fracture, but he described feeling “ridiculous” pain when he came back at short notice to captain a makeshift England side to a 3-0 one-day series clean sweep over Pakistan.

Ben Stokes captained England to a one-day series victory over Pakistan in the summer (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ben Stokes (centre) captained England to a one-day series victory over Pakistan in the summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 30-year-old missed the Test series against India and was ruled out of the forthcoming Twenty20 World Cup, while he went back under the knife earlier this week with a couple of screws and scar tissue taken out of his finger.

While it has been reported the latest procedure was successful, he remains unlikely to feature in the Ashes if the series goes ahead with England once again not wanting to put any timescale on Stokes’ return.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board said: “Ben Stokes has undergone a second operation on Monday 4 October to address ongoing issues with the finger that he injured in the IPL in April.

“Stokes had two screws and scar tissue removed from the index finger of his left hand.

“He will now undergo an intensive period of rehabilitation for the next four weeks under the supervision of the ECB’s medical team.”

Stokes answered England’s SOS over the summer after an outbreak of Covid-19 among players and backroom staff ahead of the ODI series against Pakistan led to a stand-in squad being hastily assembled.

But while his team sprung a mild surprise by winning all three matches, Stokes admitted he was still hugely irritated by his finger injury and had a pain-killing steroid injection to make it through the series.