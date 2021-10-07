Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Police hunt youth who kicked disabled man’s guide dog

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 9.21am Updated: October 7 2021, 9.55am
Guide dog Angus was attacked in Plymouth while helping his owner (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Guide dog Angus was attacked in Plymouth while helping his owner (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

Police are hunting a youth who kicked a guide dog as it helped its disabled owner around Plymouth city centre.

Black Labrador Angus was left “bruised and subdued” by the “targeted” attack outside Drake Circus shopping centre at 2pm on September 20, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

His owner Nicholas Bateman, 54, who is registered blind and uses a wheelchair, was told by a passer-by that a youth had deliberately attacked the four-year-old dog.

Another witness then gave chase to a group of youths who fled in the direction of St Andrew’s Cross roundabout, but was unable to catch them.

Angus, who was trained by the charity Guide Dogs, was wearing a reflective working harness at the time of the attack.

Officers are now urging the two members of the public who helped Mr Bateman and Angus, and any other witnesses, to come forward.

Nicholas Bateman and Angus
Nicholas Bateman said guide dog Angus ‘is my world’ (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

Mr Bateman, of Derriford, has relied on Angus for the past two years after he lost his sight to an autoimmune disease.

He said: “My main concern is that Angus has not been himself, he is somewhat subdued and has lost some of his confidence.

“Quite simply, he is my world.

“Almost six years ago, I was struck down with an aggressive form of autoimmune disease, resulting in my sight loss.

“When Angus came into my life, I was able to regain my independence and some quality of life. Angus is my lifeline.”

Pc Andrew Rowe said: “I am very keen to identify and speak to both members of the public who assisted during this event.

“Also, in view of the fact that Plymouth city centre would have been reasonably busy at that time of the day, I would also like to hear from any other members of the public who may have witnessed this incident, or have any information which may assist my investigation.”

Guide Dogs’ head of canine-assisted services in the South West, Simon Lynn, said: “We were absolutely appalled to hear about this attack and we are supporting Mr Bateman and Angus in every way we can.

“A guide dog is a life-changing partner for someone with sight loss and we urge anyone who can help police with their inquiries to come forward.”

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101, quoting crime reference CR/083052/21, or email or email 101@dc.police.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]