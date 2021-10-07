Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arlene Foster formally leaves Stormont Assembly

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 10.48am
Former first minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster is no longer an MLA (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland’s former first minister Arlene Foster has formally stepped aside as a member of the Stormont Assembly.

Mrs Foster said she did not intend to remain as an MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone in May when she announced her decision to resign as DUP leader following an internal party revolt.

On Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer for Northern Ireland Virginia McVea confirmed that Fermanagh councillor and former party press officer Deborah Erskine had been returned to serve as an MLA to fill the vacancy arising from the resignation of Mrs Foster.

Democratic Unionist Party meet to ratify new leader
Arlene Foster on the evening of Edwin Poots’s ratification as the new DUP leader, though he was only in the job for a matter of weeks (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mrs Foster had served as an MLA since 2003.

Ms Erskine is expected to sign in to Stormont later this week.

Since leaving politics earlier this year, Mrs Foster has been carving out a career in the media, including as a contributor on GB News, and speaking out against abuse on social media.

Her ousting as DUP leader sparked turbulence within the party, and her successor Edwin Poots was forced to resign within weeks before another leadership contest saw Sir Jeffrey Donaldson take the helm.

