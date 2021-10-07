Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NWSL teams show solidarity with players following sexual misconduct allegations

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 11.08am
Players gather in the centre circle during the match between Portland Thorns and Houston Dash (Steve Dipaola/AP)
National Women’s Soccer League teams briefly stopped playing during their matches on Thursday to show solidarity with players who have made sexual misconduct allegations against coach Paul Riley.

Players gathered together in the centre circle in the sixth minute of the games between Gotham FC and Washington Spirit, North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville, and Portland Thorns and Houston Dash.

Those were the first matches in the division to be played since The Athletic last week published a report containing allegations about Englishman Riley’s conduct made by players he had coached in the United States since 2010, including alleged sexual coercion.

Riley, who denies the accusations, was sacked by NWSL side North Carolina Courage as head coach in light of the report, the league announced matches scheduled for last weekend would not take place, and its commissioner Lisa Baird resigned. The NWSL, US Soccer and FIFA have launched investigations.

A statement from the NWSL Players’ Association on Thursday said: “Players will join together in solidarity at the centre circle for one minute in recognition of the six years it took for Mana (Shim), Sinead (Farrelly) and all those who fought for too long to be heard.

“We call on fans to stand in silence with us. During that time, we ask you to stand in that pain and discomfort with us, as we consider what too many of us have been asked to sit with for too long.”

Portland Thorns, who were managed by Riley from 2014 to 2015, released a statement saying they had “placed general manager/president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson on administrative leave from Thorns duties pending the results of the outside independent investigation, which is ongoing”.

The club’s owner Merritt Paulson had earlier in the week apologised with regard to the handling of the situation in 2015 after they received a complaint against Riley by Shim.

Paulson said the club suspended the coach and conducted an investigation, then sacked him and shared information with the NWSL, but made an “opaque announcement about not renewing Riley’s contract…guided by what we, at the time, thought was the right thing to do out of respect for player privacy”, adding: “I deeply regret our role in what is clearly a systemic failure across women’s professional soccer.”

