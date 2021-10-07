Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-rugby player completes 48 marathons in 30 days in tribute to mother

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 11.36am
William Goodge (Macmillan Cancer Support/PA)
William Goodge (Macmillan Cancer Support/PA)

A former rugby player who took on 48 marathons in 30 days in memory of his mother says she was with him “every step of the way”.

There were tears as William Goodge crossed the finish line in London on Sunday after a whirlwind few weeks that saw him cover more than 1,200 miles.

He had pounded the pavement from Cornwall to Cumbria before joining 40,000 people for the London Marathon at the weekend.

The 27-year-old model from Bedfordshire took on marathons in all 48 English counties, and raised more than £37,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, which supported his mother Amanda in the Macmillan Primrose Unit at Bedford Hospital.

After completing the final marathon – and unofficially breaking the world record for 48 marathons – Mr Goodge said: “My feelings are hard to pinpoint as trying to think about the whole challenge is overwhelming.

“What I do know is that I feel tremendously proud to have done what I did in my mum’s honour and for Macmillan Cancer Support, who have supported me through the whole process.”

For the past three years, Mr Goodge has spent Christmas Day running near his home in Ampthill, Bedfordshire, as a way of coping with the loss of his mother, who died aged 53 after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

He said finishing his challenge with the London Marathon was “truly special”.

He added: “The energy of the occasion, having my friends and family there, and countless strangers on the way shouting in support was as good as it gets.

“I left everything I had out there and did it for a bigger purpose than myself.

“This experience has been one of a lifetime and I have memories and feelings you cannot buy or plan for.

“They can only come about from pushing yourself to the limits. I’m grateful I was able to do it. My mum was with me every step of the way.”

William Goodge with his mother Amanda
William Goodge with his mother Amanda (William Goodge/PA)

The former Ampthill RUFC player said he was inspired by the strength shown by his mother in her cancer fight.

He said: “She was the kindest person you could ever meet and never had a bad word to say about anyone.

“When it came to her family, she was very protective. She was very selfless and always wanted to do everything for everyone.”

While making his way through Bedfordshire on Friday October 1, Mr Goodge met cancer nurses Julie Rowley and Tammie Taylor, who cared for his mother.

He said the meeting was “very emotional”, adding: “They’re two beautiful, caring women who did all they could to help my mum while she was being treated there.

“They said how they remembered her and how alike we are. I’m usually able to talk a lot about nothing but in that moment, all I could come up with was ‘thank you’ and ‘you’re doing incredible work’.”

William Goodge marathons
William Goodge (Macmillan Cancer Support/PA)

Melanie Humphreys, regional fundraising manager for Macmillan, said: “We are so proud of William for what he has achieved. The challenges William has set himself over the past 12 months have been nothing short of superhuman.

“William is such a kind and motivated person, pushing himself beyond his limits, all in memory of his wonderful mum Amanda.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on Macmillan’s income, at a time when people living with cancer need our support more than ever.

“The vital funds raised by supporters like William will help us continue to do whatever it takes to support people living with cancer, and reach our goal of being there for everyone, from day one of their diagnosis. We simply cannot thank him enough.”

Mr Goodge’s fundraising page is at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=WilliamGoodge&pageUrl=7

