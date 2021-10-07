Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Rainy Manchester ponders fighting climate change with solar farm

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 12.50pm Updated: October 7 2021, 1.15pm
A shopper shelters from the rain on Market Street in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)
A shopper shelters from the rain on Market Street in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)

Politicians are considering buying a solar farm in Manchester in the fight against climate change.

Councillors in the northern city, famed for its cloud and rain, say it will cost up to £30m but as a renewable source of energy will help to reduce carbon emissions.

However, local politicians were informed that a feasibility study had concluded nowhere in Manchester was suitable for a solar farm.

The study and an “options appraisal” carried out by the public sector advice body Local Partnerships say a solar photovoltaic (PV) facility, also known as a solar or sun farm, would last up to 40 years and represent a good return on investment for Manchester City Council.

MediaCityUK complex in Manchester
Manchester city centre and the Pennine Hills, source of much of the region’s rain (Martin Rickett PA)

But as no suitable sites for a solar farm, which would have to be 100 hectares – around the size of 150 football pitches – can be found in Manchester or Greater Manchester, the council may need to look elsewhere in the country.

Councillor Tracey Rawlins, executive member for environment for Manchester City Council, said: “Some people will have a chuckle at the idea that Manchester might invest in solar power generation.

“We’re famed for many things but, while our weather is actually better than its stereotypical image, wall-to-wall sunshine isn’t one of them.

Solar farm at Dunore
A solar farm could be bought by Manchester City Council elsewhere in the UK that has more sunshine (Niall Carson PA)

“Climate change, though, is no joke and we are determined to ensure that we take radical steps to maximise the council’s use of renewable energy and help meet our target of at least halving our direct emissions by 2025.

“We are committed to playing our full part in cutting carbon emissions and limiting the effects of climate change.”

Another option identified is for the council to negotiate a power purchase agreement, or agreements, directly with a renewable energy facility so it can be confident exactly where and how its energy has been sourced.

The options will be discussed at a town hall meeting later this month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]