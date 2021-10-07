Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New dad Ollie Watkins planning a special celebration if he scores for England

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 3.38pm
Ollie Watkins has three England caps to date. (Adam Davy/PA)
Ollie Watkins will be hoping to toast the birth of his daughter with a special celebration if he scores for England this month.

The Aston Villa forward became a father for the first time just three weeks ago before earning a Three Lions recall.

Watkins was included in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for Euro 2020 but did not make the cut and missed out on the September internationals with a knee injury.

Watkins scored on his England debut against San Marino.
But he was called up for the upcoming World Cup qualification double-header away to Andorra and at home to Hungary.

The 25-year-old only scored his first goal of the season in Sunday’s defeat at Tottenham but retains the support of Southgate.

His strike at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium came after the arrival of his daughter but was not marked with the de-facto goal celebration for new dads.

“I scored against Spurs and I think everyone was expecting me to pull out the old baby celebration but I need to think about it more and the next goal I score I will do something,” he told talkSPORT.

“Obviously it (being a dad) is something new but it gives me a different outlook on life.

“I don’t feel like I’m a selfish person but at times you’re just thinking about yourself a lot before but now I just put her first and it’s nice that my life’s not just about me now, it’s about someone else.”

Watkins scored on his senior England debut, coming off the bench to strike in the 5-0 win over San Marino in March.

Watkins insists Harry Kane remains England's first-choice striker.
The former Exeter and Brentford forward is one of several options Southgate can call upon at the top end of the pitch – but Watkins admits Harry Kane remains the first-choice England striker for the time being.

“This is only my third camp,” he added.

“I’m not thinking about being the main number nine. I think at the end of the day, everyone knows Harry – he is the England captain, he’s going to play every game if he’s fit.

“So it’s about me taking my opportunity when I get the chance and I do the best for the team and show the manager what I can do.

“I’m very grateful to be picked. It’s always nice to be noticed for the hard work you put in and even though I haven’t been scoring recently I feel like I’ve had a few good performances so it’s nice that the manager has seen that and shown faith in me, so I’m delighted to be here.”

