Giant tortoises enjoy housewarming party as new enclosure opens to public

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 3.59pm
The giant tortoises have been enjoying exploring their new home (James Manning/PA)
Giant Galapagos tortoises at London Zoo have been treated to a housewarming party ahead of the public opening of their new habitat.

Dolly, Polly and Priscilla munched on watermelon under a housewarming banner to celebrate the opening of the Giants of the Galapagos enclosure.

Zoo herpetologist Dr Chris Michaels said: “Dolly, Polly and Priscilla have very much enjoyed investigating everything their new home has to offer over the past few weeks.”

The trio have enjoyed getting used to their new surroundings (James Manning/PA)

The tortoises, all aged 26 and expected to live beyond 100 years, will now live in a 27C tropical environment.

Dr Michaels added: “Dolly is a particular fan of some self-care in the muddy wallow, while Polly likes to treat herself to a cooling soak in the lagoon pool.”

Watermelon was the party food of choice (James Manning/PA)

From Saturday, visitors will be able to visit Dolly, Polly and Priscilla at the exhibit, and will learn about how tiny hatchlings the size of a hamster eventually grow into the biggest tortoises in the world.

Dr Michaels said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors inside the new exhibit for the first time this Saturday, where they’ll be able to see our giant trio in their new home and learn more about the pristine world of the Galapagos archipelago.”

