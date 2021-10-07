Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Red Hot Chili Peppers to play three UK dates during international stadium tour

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 4.38pm
Red Hot Chili Peppers (Danny Lawson/PA)
Red Hot Chili Peppers (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced they will perform three concerts in the UK as part of their world tour.

The US rock group will perform in Glasgow, Manchester and London next year.

The 32-date stadium tour will also see them perform in the US, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Hungary, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France and Canada.

The tour will also see guitarist John Frusciante return to the group to perform in the live shows.

The band will play at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 22, followed by the London Stadium on June 25.

They will then perform at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on July 1.

The band will perform their previous hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.

Rapper Asap Rocky and singer Thundercat will support the band in Manchester, while Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat will support in London and Glasgow.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on October 15.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]