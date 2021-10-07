Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Social distancing to end in hospitality venues and nightclubs to reopen

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 4.59pm
Nightclubs in Northern Ireland will be allowed to reopen on October 31 (PA)
Stormont ministers have agreed to remove a legal requirement for social distancing in bars and restaurants in Northern Ireland.

The PA news agency understands the one-metre rule will be removed for the hospitality sector on October 31.

From the same date, nightclubs in the region can also reopen.

Customers will be able to move around all hospitality premises freely again and dancing will be permitted once more.

The Executive will ask event organisers and venues to voluntarily introduce entry systems requiring patrons to either prove full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test, or evidence of a Covid infection within the previous six months.

The decisions were taken as ministers convened on Thursday to consider the remaining Covid-19 rules in Northern Ireland.

They also agreed a number of other relaxations.

Those include the removal of a cap on the number of people who can gather in indoor domestic settings. The current limit of 15 people from no more than four households will lapse on October 14.

On the same date, audience members will no longer need to be seated when watching indoor performances.

Cafe patrons
The one-metre rule will be removed for the hospitality sector on October 31 (PA)

It is understood the October 31 date for the other relaxations affecting hospitality has been set to give Stormont officials sufficient time to engage with the sector on implementing mitigation measures.

During the meeting, it is understood ministers were told by officials that indoor seated venues that have introduced vaccine/test proof entry requirements in recent weeks have seen a 99% compliance rate among patrons.

Last week the Executive agreed to end social distancing rules in the retail sector, indoor attractions and seated indoor venues.

The decision on the hospitality sector was deferred to this week.

